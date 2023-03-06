BREAKING: Raiders Tag Josh Jacobs

Breaking Raiders news - The Las Vegas Raiders have given Josh Jacobs the NFL franchise tag.

The NFL Franchise tag window was from February 21st to March 7th at 4pm ET.

Last season the Raiders declined Jacobs’ 5th year option and now have placed the franchise tag on him at $10.1 MM for 2023.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler believe that tagging Jacobs will help them win now.

Las Vegas Raiders news will happen everyday leading into NFL Free Agency.

Subscribe to the Raiders Report for more videos: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport?sub_confirmation=1