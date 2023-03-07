Ghosted Movie

Ghosted Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) -- but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent.

Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan, Marwan Kenzari, Anna Deavere Smith, Lizze Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Tiya Sircar, Burn Gorman release date April 21, 2023 (on Apple TV Plus)