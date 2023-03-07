Holi 2023: A Quick recap to the history and significance of Holi celebration | Oneindia News

Every year, India celebrates the beautiful festival of Holi to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

The festival also commemorates Lord Krishna and Radha's divine love.

This year's auspicious Hindu festival falls on March 8th.

Holi, the Hindu calendar's second largest festival after Diwali, involves playing with coloured powder and water.

