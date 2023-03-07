Home Affairs Committee Chair challenges Home Sec's plans

Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Dame Diana Johnson tells Suella Braverman that "small boats have not overwhelmed the asylum system" but that "poor resourcing by successive governments…has been a significant factor in its collapse".

She goes on to call on the government to "deal with the backlog, expand safe and legal routes and negotiate a returns policy to the EU".

Home Secretary Suella Braverman says the government has made "good progress with the EU and our counterparts in France".

Report by Nelsonr.

