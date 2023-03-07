Egyptian archaeologists unearth incredible smiling sphinx of Roman emperor

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a limestone sphinx statue with a "smiley face and two dimples" near the Hathor Temple.
This is just the latest in a series of recent discoveries, shedding new light on Egypt's rich history.
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a limestone sphinx statue with a "smiley face and two dimples" near the Hathor Temple.
This is just the latest in a series of recent discoveries, shedding new light on Egypt's rich history.
Archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.