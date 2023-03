Tanks: Armoured Warfare | The Aces - In The Tracks of Wittmann (Episode 3)

Episode 3: Michael Wittmann was the legendary Tiger Tank commander who saw action in some of the most hotly contested tank battles of World War 2.

With over 160 kills the much decorated Wittmann is justifiably famous for his amazing exploits in the battle of Villers Bocage.

This comprehensive film portrait of Wittman features rare footage from battlefields and graphics.