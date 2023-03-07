Canada: PM Trudeau and European Union President von der Leyen speak with reporters in Kingston – March 7, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a joint news conference at Canadian Forces Base Kingston in Ontario.

President von der Leyen is visiting Kingston and Ottawa as part of her three-day first official visit to Canada.

The prime minister announces more aid for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of that country.

Canada will extend its engineering training as part of Operation Unifier until at least the fall, deploy CAF medical trainers to help Ukrainian forces with combat medical skills, invest $3 million for demining in Ukraine, and work with the European Union to deliver energy equipment for Ukraine's power grid.