Ja Morant's Situation Just Got Worse

Ja Morant's situation just got worse, way worse.

So not even two days after I made my last video about Ja Morant in which he was accused of beating up a 17-year-old and pulling a gun on Ja Morant decides to make more news headlines for bad decisions.

During the weekend Ja Morant was suspended indefinitely and that is because after the game on Friday between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets Ja Morant decided to go to a gentleman's club in Denver at five in the morning, while at this club Ja Morant decided to go on Instagram live now that already a recipe for disaster, he then went on to brandish and flaunt a gun on the live recording.

The next morning it made news headlines and Ja Morant was immediately suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies for two games he hasn't played since Ja Morant took the video down but it was too late everybody had already recorded it and it was all over the internet.

The NBA subsequently launched its own investigation into the incident and will come down with its own verdict and subsequent punishment.

Ja Morant released a statement on Saturday in which he acknowledged his wrongdoing and says he is going to try and do better, he also deactivated his Twitter and his Instagram.

Now the good news for him is that his sponsor Nike has decided to stick by his side because they think their partnership is still salvageable and Ja Moran's image is still salvageable and they think they can still sell sneakers with him.

They released a statement on Saturday in which they said they were happy to hear that Ja Morant will be taking time to improve himself.

But like it just got worse for Ja Morant because the CBA agreement that the NBA has with the NBAPA, states that if a player brings a gun onto NBA premises, including a plane, that results in an automatic 50 games suspension, the NBA is trying to find out how Ja Morant got the gun to Denver, was it in his bag when flew there?

Cause if so this would be really bad for Ja Morant also the police are also involved and investigating how he got into the club with the gun.

So all around its not looking good for Ja Morant.