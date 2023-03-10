Rihanna & ASAP Rocky House Tour $10 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Rihanna stunned viewers and fans across the globe recently, when she unveiled she’s pregnant with her second child during her epic performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

She and her other half, rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together – a son – in May 2022 and seem to be quickly growing their family.

RiRi got her humble beginnings on the island of Barbados before moving to LA to pursue her dream of being a singer, being discovered at age 16 by Jay Z.

After amassing a wildly high net-worth over her career, Rihanna has purchased properties in Los Angeles as well as her native Barbados, while ASAP Rocky is said to own homes in LA, and New York where he used to live.

When it comes to their main house, it seems the couple is raising their family in a stunning $13.8 million mansion located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, which Rihanna purchased at the end of 2020.