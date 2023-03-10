Mastercard, Visa Put Decision to Track Gun Shop Purchases on Hold

ABC reports that both Visa and Mastercard have paused their plan to track purchases made at gun shops.

The decision comes as a major win for Conservative groups and advocates of the Second Amendment.

Meanwhile, the decision represents a bitter defeat for gun control groups.

According to supporters of tracking gun purchases, the decision would allow authorities to see potential red flags prior to a potential mass shooting.

Major pushback was received after the announcement by Visa and Mastercard to implement a separate merchant code for gun shop purchases.

ABC reports that the pushback aimed at the payment networks primarily came from the gun lobby, as well as GOP politicians.

Attorneys general representing 24 GOP states threatened legal action against the payment networks if the plan moved forward.

Visa and Mastercard came to the correct conclusion.

However, they shouldn’t just ‘pause’ their implementation of this plan— they should end it definitively, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, via ABC.

According to Visa, the threat of legal action was at least partially responsible for the company putting the implementation on hold.

There is now significant confusion and legal uncertainty in the payments ecosystem, and the state actions disrupt the intent of global standards, Visa, via statement