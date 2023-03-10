Labour: Sunak's migrant agreement 'isn't big enough'

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has criticised Rishi Sunak's latest agreement with France to tackle migrant boat crossings in the English Channel.

The Labour frontbencher said: "I think this just isn't a big enough agreement for the problems that we're facing ... we still need to see much stronger cooperation, we've had wasted years of the government not talking to other countries to get that cooperation in place." Report by Buseld.

