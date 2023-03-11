UK to pay $576M to France to tackle illegal immigration:detention center & security measures planned

In a joint summit between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, the United Kingdom has agreed to pay $576 million over the next three years to France to combat illegal immigration across the English Channel.

This deal will finance the construction of a new detention center for migrants in France and the deployment of 500 French security and support agents to detect attempted crossings by small boats.

The two leaders also pledged greater defense cooperation, including the joint production of future cruise missiles, and offered support for the training of Ukrainian marines in the UK while providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

