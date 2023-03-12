Mud Shark Targeted IRL?!?| Steel Toe Humiliated By An Onion| With Special Guests Ep175
Mud Shark Targeted IRL?!?| Steel Toe Humiliated By An Onion| With Special Guests Ep175

Welcome into another live In The Paint Podcast with John, Brandon and Alex!

We have a lot of great topics to dive into this week!

We are set to breakdown everything including the worst from this past week&apos;s cons, non sense, mistakes and lies as more comics and podcast personalities find there way onto our s*** list we are hear to bring them all down and call it out every time!

So sit back grab a beer and enjoy the show!

To follow us more make sure check us out on Instagram, Twitter or Tik Tok to say what&apos;s up.