Biden Thinks Men Are Better At Being Women Than Women | Ep. 5

California withdraws from a $54 million Walgreens contract, Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for a concussion, Disney World’s new governing board releases details on changes to come, a federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's border policy, Arkansas rolls back child labor laws, President Biden's latest budget proposal is just another leftist attack on the oil and gas industry, First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken present an award for women to a biological male, more details released on the January 6th and House Dems, GOP vote unanimously to declassify COVID origins intel