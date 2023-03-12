Biden Thinks Men Are Better At Being Women Than Women | Ep. 5
California withdraws from a $54 million Walgreens contract, Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for a concussion, Disney World’s new governing board releases details on changes to come, a federal judge has struck down the Biden administration&apos;s border policy, Arkansas rolls back child labor laws, President Biden&apos;s latest budget proposal is just another leftist attack on the oil and gas industry, First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken present an award for women to a biological male, more details released on the January 6th and House Dems, GOP vote unanimously to declassify COVID origins intel