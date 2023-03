SpaceX capsule returns crew of 4 from space station mission | Oneindia News

Four astronauts from NASA and SpaceX's five-month Crew-5 mission returned safely from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday as the spacecraft carrying them splashed down off the coast of Florida.

All four astronauts have been helped out of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance, marking an end to the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

