Ana De Armas On What She's Wearing, Her Oscar Nomination & Marilyn Monroe | Oscars 2023

Ana de Armas talked to the Hollywood Reporter about her Oscar nomination and what she learned about Marilyn Monroe while doing ‘Blonde’ on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Ana de Armas talked to the Hollywood Reporter about her Oscar nomination and what she learned about Marilyn Monroe while doing ‘Blonde’ on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
No matter who wins Best Actress tonight, one thing is for certain, we’ll be remembering Andrew Dominik’s edgy, warts all NC-17..
If you believe Blonde, Marilyn Monroe never had a moment's happiness in her all-too-short life. Not that you should believe..
While the ”Blonde“ star has the highest demand going into Sunday’s awards, sentiment about her is mixed, new analysis shows..