OSCARS 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ & ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ wins Academy Award | Oneindia News

Indian films made history at the 95th Academy Awards securing two wins for the country.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary short The Elephant Whisperers won in its category as well.

