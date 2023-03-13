'Navalny': Documentary on Putin's fierce opponent wins big at Oscar | Explainer | Oneindia News

A documentary about one of the fiercest critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin has won the Oscars.

“Navalny” was declared the best documentary at last night’s Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

The documentary that has been produced by CNN films and HBO Max, follows the journey of Alexei Navalny during his recuperation in Germany following a poisoning attempt with the nerve agent Novichok that had left him fighting for his life.

"Navalny" had already won multiple awards including a BAFTA Award for best documentary last month.

Navalny is perhaps the first person to receive an Oscar while being in solitary confinement.

In this video, we bring to you the story of this man..

Alexei Navalny…who has long been regarded as a thorn in Putin’s eyes.

But before that, don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to Oneindia.

#Oscarawards#Alexeinavalny#Navalnydocumentary