Malala Yousafzai begs for 'kindness' after Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is trolled over their interaction

Malala Yousafzai has issued a plea for 'kindness' after Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel was viciously trolled over his interaction with her during the Academy Awards on Sunday night (12.03.23)
Malala Yousafzai has issued a plea for 'kindness' after Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel was viciously trolled over his interaction with her during the Academy Awards on Sunday night (12.03.23)
Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel was slammed by netizens for allegedly "harassing" Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yoursafzai, who..