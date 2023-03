News Update : Majorpolice operation in Townsville; champagne carpet rollet out for Oscars

A developing siege situation is underway in the Townsville suburb of Kirwan, with police negotiators trying to speak with an alleged shooter after reports of shots fired at a number of cars; It's the pinnacle of the awards season - Hollywood's night of nights - and the champagne carpet has been rolled out for the Oscars; new details have emerged about the cost of the long-awaited nuclear submarines deal.