Stephen Colbert Wants More of This Despite Consequences Arriving | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert cheering on the reckless spending of the Biden budget even as the consequences of bad financial policy are shaking the foundations of the banking system; Cecilia Rouse having no response when a reporter points out that inflation is still outpacing any wage growth; Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young trying to explain why the Biden administration isn’t doing anything to address the solvency of social security benefits; the latest on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank; Vivek Ramaswamy and David Sacks’ conflicting takes on a bank bailout of SVB; Tucker Carlson exposing how Silicon Valley Bank executives and Janet Yellen have been focused on diversity equity and inclusion instead of avoiding bank runs; Eric Swalwell telling MSNBC why the U.S. military shouldn’t be allowed to watch Fox News; MSNBC’s Chris Hayes explaining why the New York Times is not a liberal media outlet as Tucker Carlson claims; CNN’s Jim Acosta asking Anthony Fauci about Elon Musk’s calls to “prosecute Fauci”; CNN’s Don Lemon asking Kathy Hochul about the high levels of NYC crime; Jane Fonda telling the hosts of “The View” what she is willing to do to opponents of Roe v Wade; Savanah Hernandez converting getting someone to see the absurdity of white privilege in real time; Tucker Carlson’s conversation with the Nelk boys on the “Full Send podcast” and much more.