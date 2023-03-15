PPI Report Today - PPI Data Could Tank the Stock Market

After the CPI inflation report came out in line with expectations, the stock market rallied on signs that the Consumer Price Index CPI data showed inflation slowing.

But the PPI report today, or Producer Price Index, could cause the stock market today to crash.

That's because expectations are much lower, and there's a greater chance the PPI data will come in higher than expected.

This, combined with other stock market news, means the stock market will have to dodge multiple bullets if it wants to continue the rally that started on Tuesday.