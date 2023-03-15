John Wick Chapter 4 Movie Behind the scenes

John Wick Chapter 4 Movie - Behind the scenes - Plot synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table.

But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Director Chad Stahelski Actors Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 2 hours 49 minutes