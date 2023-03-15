Tensions rise between USA, Russia after MQ-9 Reaper downed over Black Sea | Explainer |Oneindia News

In a development that can potentially heighten tension between the USA and Russia, an MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed over the Black Sea at about 07 A.M Central European Time Yesterday.

A statement from US European Command said that the downed Reaper drone and two Russian Su-27 aircraft were flying over international waters over the Black Sea when one of the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of it and dumped fuel on the UAV several times.

This led to a damage in the propeller of the drone after which it was rendered ineffective and had to be put down.

This incident marks the first time Russian and US military aircraft have come into direct physical contact since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago.

In this video, we take a look at what are MQ-9 Reaper drones whether such close encounters have also taken place before and what impact this might have on the war.

