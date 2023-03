BB Presents: The MATRIX 1999: Full Movie with Analysis at the End.

I will be putting Johnny Mnemonic 1995, another William Gibson adaptation up after this, and you tell me if Neo and Johnny, both played by Keanu Reeves, have any similarities.

The creators said Neo was the perfection of the Johnny character.

Don't expect a great movie when you see Mnemonic, but the themes and symbolism is rich and relatable to today's technocracy.