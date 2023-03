Why are some of you journalists 'so mean', asks FIFA's Infantino

After being re-elected as president of FIFA until 2027, Gianni Infantino asks journalists why some of them are "so mean" and insists that world football's governing body "is about football and not about money".

Both Infantino and FIFA have faced criticism over their defence of Qatar's hosting of last year's World Cup, especially in light of the Gulf state's treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.