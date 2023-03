NHS Strikes Suspended By Several Unions After New Pay Offer

NHS strikes have been suspended by several unions after an improved pay offer by the government, which consists of a lump sum payment for the current financial year 2022/23 and a 5% consolidated pay increase for 2023/24.

Report by Hajariv.

