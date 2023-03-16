Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly Greek rail crash

A strike and a day of peaceful demonstrations called to demand rail safety improvements after the Tempi train crash ended in clashes with riot police in Athens.
The head-on crash last month left 57 people dead.
A strike and a day of peaceful demonstrations called to demand rail safety improvements after the Tempi train crash ended in clashes with riot police in Athens.
The head-on crash last month left 57 people dead.
More Rail Officials in Greece , Face Charges Following , Deadly Train Crash.
On March 9, three more Greek rail..