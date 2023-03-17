Funeral held for Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank

Thousands of mourners and armed fighters take part in the funeral procession of four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, in the latest deadly raid on Jenin which Israel said targeted "armed suspects".
In a raid on the city in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli troops Killed 11 Palestinians, including at least four gunmen..
US Urges, Israel-Palestinian Restraint , as Violence Soars.
On January 30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken
urged Israel..