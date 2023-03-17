5 Fascinating Facts About Google

You may think you know everything about Google, but did you know these 5 fascinating facts?

From the origin of the name "Google" to the shocking amount of CO2 it produces annually, these facts will amaze you.

Google has over 135 trillion web pages indexed and runs on an estimated 2 billion lines of code.

This tech giant started in a rented garage in Menlo Park, California.

