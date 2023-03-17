5 Fascinating Facts About Google
5 Fascinating Facts About Google

You may think you know everything about Google, but did you know these 5 fascinating facts?

From the origin of the name &quot;Google&quot; to the shocking amount of CO2 it produces annually, these facts will amaze you.

Google has over 135 trillion web pages indexed and runs on an estimated 2 billion lines of code.

This tech giant started in a rented garage in Menlo Park, California.

Subscribe to our channel for more exciting facts and be sure to check out our other videos too!

#FascinatingFactsAboutGoogle #GoogleTrivia #GoogleFacts #SEO #OptimizeDescriptions