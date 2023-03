Dallas Cowboys Re-Signing Cooper Rush In NFL Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys news with NFL Free Agency underway!

The Cowboys and QB Cooper Rush have agreed to a deal, with the full contract details being a two-year contract worth a maximum $6 million.

Cooper Rush’s contract is fully guaranteed $2.75M in 2023.

Cowboys rumors won’t stop with free agency here and Cowboys Report host Tom Downey is here to react and breakdown the re-signing of Cooper Rush!