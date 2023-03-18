Police clash with Khan supporters at ex-PM's home

Pakistani police clashed with supporters of Imran Khan on Saturday (March 18) as they entered a property belonging to the country's former prime minister in Lahore.
Pakistani police clashed with supporters of Imran Khan on Saturday (March 18) as they entered a property belonging to the country's former prime minister in Lahore.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear in court on Saturday (March 18) as police were entering his home and after he..
Tear gas fumes rose from Imran Khan’s home for a second day on Wednesday (March 15) as supporters clashed with security forces..