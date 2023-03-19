Pokemon Masters EX:N And Hugh

Ghetsis is trying to convince Hugh that N is the real culprit and Mastermind behind the stealing of Hugh's families' Pokemon and all other Pokemon across the Unova Region.

But Hugh sees right through Ghetsis' manipulation and knows that N is not who he is now and left it all in the past.

While Adam and friends are continuing to look for N and High and Battling through Team Plasma with the help of Genesect and their Pokemon.

Will everyone be able to reach N and Hugh in time.

Stay tuned to find out the answers.

I don't own the rights to Pokemon.

All rights go to the Pokemon Company, Creatures Inc.

GameFreak, Nintendo, Junichi Masuda and Satoshi Tajiri.

If you enjoy the content I post feel free to like and subscribe for more Pokemon and other content.