Musk predicted a 'landslide victory' if Trump is put in handcuffs
Musk predicted a 'landslide victory' if Trump is put in handcuffs

The potential indictment stems from the lengthy investigation surrounding Trump&apos;s alleged payment of &quot;hush money&quot; to actress Stormy Daniels.

Toward the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump&apos;s then-lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from disclosing a 2006 affair with Trump.

Trump, who denies the affair, reimbursed Cohen through installments.

The office, led by DA Alvin Bragg, has been investigating the hush money scandal — which took place in 2016 — for the past five years.