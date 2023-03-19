Musk predicted a 'landslide victory' if Trump is put in handcuffs

The potential indictment stems from the lengthy investigation surrounding Trump's alleged payment of "hush money" to actress Stormy Daniels.
Toward the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from disclosing a 2006 affair with Trump.
Trump, who denies the affair, reimbursed Cohen through installments.
The office, led by DA Alvin Bragg, has been investigating the hush money scandal — which took place in 2016 — for the past five years.