Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrender; Punjab extends suspension of internet | Oneindia News

Yesterday, reports said that late in the night, the uncle and driver of fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surrendered before the Punjab Police near Bullandpur Gurudwara in the Shahkot area.

