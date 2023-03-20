Labour: Boris Johnson has himself to blame for his downfall

The shadow social care minister says that it is important the Parliamentary Standards Committee "holds Boris Johnson to account" as the country "needs to have faith and trust in our politicians".

Liz Kendall adds that Boris is "more concerned about his own future" than that of the country.

She goes on to say that the only person the former Prime Minister has to blame is himself.

Report by Rowlandi.

