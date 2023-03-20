Joe Rogan Finally Admits What Democrats Have Become in Epic Rant | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Joe Rogan going off on Democrats for their support of war, Big Pharma, and embodying all the things that the authoritarian right used to support; Tulsi Gabbard discussing why the Democratic party no longer supports the second amendment or Democracy; Jimmy Kimmel attacking Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers for their skepticism of the COVID vaccine; Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo sharing why he is now concerned about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines; Ron DeSantis telling Glenn Beck how he is fighting ESG; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona telling CNN why he is afraid of DeSantis’ plans to remove diversity equity and inclusion from public higher education; Gretchen Whitmer telling Jen Psaki that Ron DeSantis is simply echoing Russian propaganda talking points for his criticism of more military aid for Ukraine; Chris Sununu explaining to CNN’s Jake Tapper how an arrest of Donald Trump could backfire and create more support for him; Chris Christie explaining to Donna Brazile how the failed policies of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg are increasing NY’s crime rates; Elon Musk destroying Joe Biden’s billionaire tax plan with receipts; Department of Defense diversity, equity and inclusion officer Kelisa Wing making her Twitter private after old racist Tweets of hers resurfaced; United States Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine contradicting herself on gender affirming care for minors; and much more.