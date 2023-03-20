JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4 Trailer (2023) Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane (Fan Made)

I am happy to share my God-given talent by making free content through trailers.

But unlike movies that has a team, I am one-man-band.

I am in-charge of researching, directing, editing, promoting and managing MacamTV to produce dream trailers that millions love.

AdSense is not enough to support the channel make videos full time, so all these Patrons are BIG HELP no matter how small they give.

They are all encouraging me to continue the vision to influence more people to stay dreaming.

So they deserve to be recognized :)