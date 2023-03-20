Nithyananda's press office answer the questions | Where is Kailasa and more | Watch | Oneindia News

The press secretary of self-styled godman Nithyananda has answered several queries raised on Twitter about the 'United States of Kailasa country’.

On Friday, it had invited questions from registered media organisations who wished to know more about Kailasa.

On being asked about the authenticity of Kailasa, the office claimed that it is a ‘revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation’.

Founded as a ‘borderless, service-oriented nation’ similar to the Sovereign Order of Malta, Kailasa functions via multiple NGOs from around the world, recognized by the United Nations, it said.

