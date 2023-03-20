Amazon to cut another 9,000 jobs in second major downsizing this year

Amazon announced plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks.
These job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company’s history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company reportedly laid off in January.
Amazon announced plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks.
These job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company’s history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company reportedly laid off in January.
By He Jun
According to a March 14 report from the Business Insider, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to lay off..