Mass Die-Off of Fish Recorded in Australia's Darling River

Millions of dead fish have been found in an Australian river.

NPR reports that government officials have said that the cause is from dangerously low oxygen levels in the water due to receding flood waters.

The dead fish were reportedly discovered in the Darling River, outside the town of Menindee.

According to government officials, the "ongoing" event mainly involved bony herring, but also includes murray cod, golden perch, silver perch and carp.

The Bony Herring species typically booms and busts over time, Department of Primary Industries in New South Wales, via NPR.

It 'booms' in population numbers during flood times and can then experience significant mortalities or 'busts' when flows return to more normal levels, Department of Primary Industries in New South Wales, via NPR.

NPR reports that an extreme heat wave has further exacerbated oxygen levels in the river.

The Associated Press originally reported in late February that large numbers of dead fish had been observed in the Darling-Baaka River.

Mass fish die-offs were also observed on the river outside of Menindee amid extreme droughts in late 2018 and early 2019.

