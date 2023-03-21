All American S05E15 United in Grief

All American 5x15 "United in Grief" Season 5 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - TODAY IS THE DAY – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) comes face to face with his grief and those he loves are collateral damage as he spirals into a person almost unrecognizable.

Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) tries to step up as a leader but no one's following, JJ (Hunter Clowdus) makes a shocking appearance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) urges Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to beware of her #1 fan.

Also starring Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes (515).

Original airdate 3/27/2023.