Trump Indictment

Trump is to be arrested and indicted tomorrow and we will have to see how that plays out.
I for one don't think this will go well for the people trying this and those in favor but who knows I could be wrong.
Let me know in the comments below.
Trump is to be arrested and indicted tomorrow and we will have to see how that plays out.
I for one don't think this will go well for the people trying this and those in favor but who knows I could be wrong.
Let me know in the comments below.
Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com
Former President Donald Trump is going berserk in the lead-up to his assumed arrest this week. Now, Trump is claiming President..