Met police culture is tough to change, says former detective

Former Detective Superintendent Shabnam Chaudhri says, "lads culture has become so imbedded" within the Metropolitan Police, and says the behaviour is "far from what you would expect from anybody, let alone policing".

Ms Chaudhri says the "culture within the organisation" will be the "difficulty" for Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to change.

Report by Rowlandi.

