World Cup 2022 Qatar Explained

With the halfway point in the most controversial World Cup in history rapidly approaching, it’s a good moment to reflect upon all the action we’ve seen so far, both on and off the pitch.

A full 12 years after being named hosts of World Cup 2022 to the shock of the soccer world, Qatar welcomed guests to an event shrouded in controversy.

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by John Hall.