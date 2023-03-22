Should DeSantis Block Extradition? + Libs Of TikTok | Raichik, Cernovich | The Charlie Kirk Show

Ron DeSantis has announced that he plans to stand aside while any Trump indictment drama unfolds.

But what if he didn't?

What if Gov.

DeSantis takes Matt Gaetz's advice, and refuses to extradite President Trump?

Charlie explores the massive ramifications this act would have, and whether it might be justified anyway.

Mike Cernovich weighs in.

Plus, Libs Of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik joins to document the left's latest caught-on-camera insanity.

