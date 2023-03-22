The Nicaragua Canal | Vlog 16 March 2023

If you are researching Nicaragua it is hard to miss people talking about the Grand Nicaraguan Canal.

Proposed in 2013, this was to be an interoceanic canal from the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean passing through Lago Nicaragua in southern Nicaragua.

The project had local support, theoretical support of the Chinese government, the HK Nicaragua Canal Development Investment Group or HKND in Hong Kong, China was set up by businessman Wang Jing to invest in and run the project.

However, by the time that we lived in Nicaragua in 2015 all talk of the canal had already dried up.

The billionaire investor behind the project had lost his fortune and the company behind it had collapsed and no longer exists.

The project remains in American news cycles and a popular fake news item today on places like YouTube and Rumble, but there is no canal project and all talk, news, and artefacts of the project have long since disappeared.

Here in Nicaragua, the canal was forgotten long ago and no one takes it seriously.

The purpose of the proposed canal was to make a higher capacity alternative to the highly limited Panama Canal, but Panama was able to enlarge their canal before Nicaragua ever got funding or broke ground.

So there was no purpose to the project after 2015 when Panama completed their new canal.