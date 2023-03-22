David Long Jr. Signing With Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders News: The Raiders have agreed to a deal with David Long.

Las Vegas Raiders rumors have been swirling all offseason around what Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels could do in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

How will Raider Nation react to the signing of Long?

Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz reacted Live on YouTube around the David Long news & gives his opinion on some other Raiders Free Agent Targets Las Vegas could potentially sign.