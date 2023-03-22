Arkansas Passes Law That Restricts Transgender Students' Access to Bathrooms

On March 21, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill banning transgender students from using restrooms that differ from the sex on their birth certificates.

CNN reports that the new law represents the latest GOP-led effort to limit the rights of LGBTQ students in schools.

The bill applies to restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms in public and charter schools.

Failing to comply with the new law, which applies to pre-K through 12th grade, can result in $1,000 fines for superintendents, teachers and principals.

The bill also requires schools to provide accommodations for those who would be prohibited from using the facilities under the new law.

However, the law specifies that those accommodations must not include , “access to a restroom or changing area that is designated for use by members of the opposite sex to an individual while members of the opposite sex of the individual are present or may be present.”.

The governor has said she will sign laws that focus on protecting and educating our kids, not indoctrinating them, and believes our schools are no place for the radical left’s woke agenda, Alexa Henning, Spokesperson for Sanders, via CNN.

Arkansas isn’t going to rewrite the rules of biology just to please a handful of far-left advocates, Alexa Henning, Spokesperson for Sanders, via CNN.

Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, the executive director of GLSEN, an advocacy group for LGBTQ students, argues that the new law uses , “trans and nonbinary kids as political pawns.".

Enforcing these bills would be prohibitively expensive and time-consuming for schools and extraordinarily invasive toward transgender students, Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, the executive director of GLSEN, via CNN