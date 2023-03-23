Trump Grand Jury CANCELLED as NEW EVIDENCE Exposes How AWFUL the Case Really is! Tates STAY in Jail!

The Grand Jury that DA Alvin Bragg is trying to convince to indict President Donald Trump hit a bit of a snag.

They were supposed to hear from someone today, but didn't get the chance to, so everyone was sent home.

In light of this development, new evidence that has been disregarded has come to light and one key witness, Michael Cohen, was once again caught in a lie at the center of this investigation!

It turns out, Trump never paid Cohen when he paid Stormy Daniels... oops!

Better hand off this circus to the Mar-A-Lago investigation...